Open Menu

IRSA Releases 254,400 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2023 | 10:30 AM

IRSA releases 254,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 254,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 240,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1548.02 feet and was 150.02 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 143,000 cusecs and 130,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1234.10 feet, which was 184.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 12,600 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 145,200, 118,900, 98,300 and 38,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 28,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 25,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2023

2 hours ago
 Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begi ..

Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begin on 20th September

10 hours ago
 UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to a ..

UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to achieve peace in Yemen

10 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral coopera ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation, regional developments

11 hours ago
 Mugger killed, accomplices flee

Mugger killed, accomplices flee

11 hours ago
Engineers association demands one-year income, exp ..

Engineers association demands one-year income, expenditure record from HDA

11 hours ago
 Caretaker govt needs all political parties' cooper ..

Caretaker govt needs all political parties' cooperation for free & fair election ..

11 hours ago
 FM urges UNAOC to play role in halting Islamophobi ..

FM urges UNAOC to play role in halting Islamophobia, bigotry, discrimination

11 hours ago
 78th UNGA speakers' schedule released, PM Kakar to ..

78th UNGA speakers' schedule released, PM Kakar to address on Sept 22

11 hours ago
 Crackdown against gas, power pilfereres intensifie ..

Crackdown against gas, power pilfereres intensified in Hafizabad

11 hours ago
 MoCCC joins forces with UAE's Blue Carbon for sust ..

MoCCC joins forces with UAE's Blue Carbon for sustainable forestry growth

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan