IRSA releases 254,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 254,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 223,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1432.42 feet, which was 48.42 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 110,400 and 131,700 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1153.70 feet, which was 115.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 39,400 and 49,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 180,800, 153,700 and 36,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 42,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.