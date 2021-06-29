UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 254,600 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 12:20 PM

IRSA releases 254,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 254,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 223,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1432.42 feet, which was 48.42 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 110,400 and 131,700 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1153.70 feet, which was 115.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 39,400 and 49,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 180,800, 153,700 and 36,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 42,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Saleena Khawaja is all set to summit Broad Peak

4 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 181.45 million

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Vaccine, mask both required to stop Del ..

2 hours ago

India reports 37,566 new coronavirus infections, 9 ..

2 hours ago

China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 29, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.