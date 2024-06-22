Open Menu

IRSA Releases 255,000 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2024 | 01:00 PM

IRSA releases 255,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 255,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 312,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1459.68 feet and was 61.68 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 144,500 cusecs and 100,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1181.00 feet, which was 133.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 37,600 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 184,500, 170,700, 102,200 and 70,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 83,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 15,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Troph ..

ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencie ..

Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies

14 hours ago
 EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP p ..

EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan

14 hours ago
 71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrate ..

71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad

14 hours ago
Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak

14 hours ago
 Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as re ..

Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts

14 hours ago
 Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promotin ..

Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promoting peace, brotherhood

14 hours ago
 RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' ..

RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' Road

14 hours ago
 Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 p ..

Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 per cent

14 hours ago
 70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bu ..

70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bugti

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan