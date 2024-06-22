IRSA releases 255,000 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 255,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 312,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1459.68 feet and was 61.68 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 144,500 cusecs and 100,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1181.00 feet, which was 133.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 37,600 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 184,500, 170,700, 102,200 and 70,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 83,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 15,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.