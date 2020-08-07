IRSA releases 255,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 255,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 327,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1490.44 feet, which was 94.44 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 192,700 cusecs and outflow as 130,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1232.10 feet, which was 192.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 24,800 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 175,500, 166,300 and 54,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 46,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 32,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.