IRSA Releases 256,500 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

IRSA releases 256,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 256,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 259,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1436.80 feet, which was 52.80 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 136,600 and 132,600 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1154.50 feet, which was 116.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 38,900 and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 156,500, 144,100 and 29,200 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 37,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 11,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

