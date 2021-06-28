UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 256,700 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 12:30 PM

IRSA releases 256,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 256,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 228,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1434.23 feet, which was 50.23 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 109,700 and 132,300 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1154.15 feet, which was 116.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 39,700 and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 160,600, 152,400 and 37,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 42,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

