IRSA Releases 257,100 Cusecs Water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 257,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 383,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1514.60 feet, which was 118.60 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 242,500 cusecs and outflow as 130,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1234.60 feet, which was 194.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 23,700 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 163,100, 153,300 and 63,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 46,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 39,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

