UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 257,200 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2022 | 07:40 PM

IRSA releases 257,200 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 257,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 261,000 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 257,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 261,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conversation level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 156,900 cusecs and 156,100 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1191.40 feet, which was 141.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 18,000 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 145,200, 164,200 and 185,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 42,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 13,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

44 new cases of corona reported in KP

44 new cases of corona reported in KP

3 minutes ago
 'Parvez Elahi taking measures for welfare of peopl ..

'Parvez Elahi taking measures for welfare of people'

3 minutes ago
 DC holds open court for general public

DC holds open court for general public

3 minutes ago
 3 arrested for possessing illegal arms during crac ..

3 arrested for possessing illegal arms during crackdown

3 minutes ago
 Charles III proclaimed king with vow to follow 'in ..

Charles III proclaimed king with vow to follow 'inspiring' queen

5 minutes ago
 Moldova Lacks Own Funds to Offset Soaring Gas Cost ..

Moldova Lacks Own Funds to Offset Soaring Gas Costs to Consumers, Will Use Weste ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.