IRSA releases 257,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 257,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 261,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conversation level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 156,900 cusecs and 156,100 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1191.40 feet, which was 141.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 18,000 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 145,200, 164,200 and 185,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 42,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 13,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.