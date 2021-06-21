UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 257,400 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 01:10 PM

IRSA releases 257,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 257,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 223,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1455.31 feet, which was 71.31 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 97,800 and 155,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1153.50 feet, which was 115.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 48,400 and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 180,300, 163,200 and 44,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 42,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

