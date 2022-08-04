UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 257,949 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 257, 949 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 339, 828 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 257, 949 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 339, 828 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1536.00 feet, which was 138.00 feet higher than its dead level 1398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 200, 500 cusecs and outflow as 145,200 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1158.70 feet, which was 108.7 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 36579 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 190306, 365,576 and 276,574 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 55,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 29,111 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

