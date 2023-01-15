UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 25,800 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2023 | 03:50 PM

IRSA releases 25,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 25,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 43,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1497.64 feet and was 99.64 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,200 cusecs while outflow as 8,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1122.25 feet, which was 72.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,700 cusecs and 100 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 19,600, 17,800, 4,100 and 4,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Rescue 1122 Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE President, Korean President discuss bilateral ..

UAE President, Korean President discuss bilateral cooperation

52 minutes ago
 UAE President receives President of Korea

UAE President receives President of Korea

2 hours ago
 SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sha ..

SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sharjah&#039;s competitiveness

2 hours ago
 UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy pr ..

UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy projects worth AED159 billion in ..

3 hours ago
 Suqia UAE’s Board of Trustees discuss plans for ..

Suqia UAE’s Board of Trustees discuss plans for 2023

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.