UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 258,100 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 11:40 AM

IRSA releases 258,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 258,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 231,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1458.23 feet, which was 74.23 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 100,100 and 155,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1152.40 feet, which was 114.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 48,700 and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 175,300, 152,200 and 44,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 45,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai Airports to reopen DXB’s Terminal 1 and Co ..

7 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 178.08 million

52 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 20, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.