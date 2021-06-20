IRSA releases 258,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 258,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 231,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1458.23 feet, which was 74.23 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 100,100 and 155,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1152.40 feet, which was 114.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 48,700 and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 175,300, 152,200 and 44,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 45,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.