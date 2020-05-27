IRSA releases 258,400 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 258,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 249,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1441.85 feet, which was 55.85 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 87,700 cusecs and outflow as 90,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1213.20 feet, which was 173.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 63,000 cusecs and 70,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 149,600, 113,300 and 28,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 63,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 14,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.