IRSA Releases 258,700 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sunday released 258,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 333,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1492.36 feet, which was 108.36 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 176,700 and 135,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1179.00 feet, which was 141.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 43,400 and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 170,400, 163,200 and 65,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 49,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 31,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

