UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 25,900 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2023 | 11:50 AM

IRSA releases 25,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 25,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 43,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1497.24 feet and was 99.24 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 18,600 cusecs while outflow was 8,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1121.65 feet, which was 71.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 7,200 cusecs and 100 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 15,700, 17,800, 4,100 and 4,100 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,400 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

PM invites UAE for more investments in diverse fie ..

PM invites UAE for more investments in diverse fields

20 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to return Pakistan this ..

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to return Pakistan this month: Sources

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th January 2023

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia to host &#039;First Islamic Arts Bien ..

Saudi Arabia to host &#039;First Islamic Arts Biennale&#039; featuring exhibits ..

11 hours ago
 Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and resp ..

Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and respect for UN Charter

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.