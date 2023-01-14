IRSA releases 25,900 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 25,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 43,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1497.24 feet and was 99.24 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 18,600 cusecs while outflow was 8,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1121.65 feet, which was 71.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 7,200 cusecs and 100 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 15,700, 17,800, 4,100 and 4,100 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,400 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.