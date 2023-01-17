UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 25,900 Cusecs Water

Published January 17, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 25,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 43,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1498.40 feet and was 100.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 16,500 cusecs while outflow was 8,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1123.35 feet, which was 73.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,700 cusecs and 100 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 15,700, 18,200, 4,000 and 4,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,500 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

