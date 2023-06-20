UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 259,000 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 11:00 AM

IRSA releases 259,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 259,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 351,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1460.22 feet and was 62.22 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 164,400 cusecs and 120,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1151.70 feet, which was 101.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 68,400 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 137,400, 124,400, 84,200 and 27,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 65,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 31,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for be ..

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for better Pak-US relations

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end ..

Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end of March 2023: CBUAE

10 hours ago
 Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

12 hours ago
 Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development ..

Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development in budget

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.