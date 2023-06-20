IRSA releases 259,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 259,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 351,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1460.22 feet and was 62.22 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 164,400 cusecs and 120,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1151.70 feet, which was 101.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 68,400 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 137,400, 124,400, 84,200 and 27,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 65,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 31,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.