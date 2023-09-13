Open Menu

IRSA Releases 259000 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 259000 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 213400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1545 .1 feet and was 147.

1 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 115700 cusecs and130000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1237.50 feet, 187.5 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 13700 cusecs and 45000 cusecs respectively.

