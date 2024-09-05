IRSA Releases 259,000 Cusecs Water
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 259,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 287,400 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1550.00 feet (maximum conservation level) and was 152.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 155,700 cusecs and 155,200 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1225.
60 feet, which was 177.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 35,900 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 185,200, 179,500, 200,600 and 159,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 34,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 32,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
