IRSA releases 259,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 259,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 214,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1445.96 feet, which was 59.96 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 77,000 cusecs and outflow as 110,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1214.30 feet, which was 174.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 57,700 cusecs and 70,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 146,800, 112,200 and 40,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 47,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 14,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.