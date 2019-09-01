IRSA releases 259,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sunday released 259,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 272,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam had already attained its maximum conservation level of 1550 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 166,400 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1220.

35 feet, which was 180.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 23,000 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 176,200, 133,700 and 79,100 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 20,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 31,300 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 12.033 million acre feet.