IRSA Releases 26,000 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2023 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 26,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 42,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1498.03 feet and was 100.03 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,900 cusecs while outflow as 8,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1122.75 feet, which was 72.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 7,200 cusecs and 100 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 15,700, 17,800, 4,000 and 4,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

