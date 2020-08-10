IRSA releases 260,000 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 260,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 374,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 260,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 374,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1500.80 feet, which was 104.80 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 223,400 cusecs and outflow as 130,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1233.35 feet, which was 193.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 31,500 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 169,000, 155,600 and 108,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 39,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 48,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.