IRSA Releases 260,500 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:23 PM

IRSA releases 260,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 260,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 383,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1522.46 feet, which was 126.46 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 232,900 cusecs and outflow as 130,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1235.30 feet, which was 195.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 25,600 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 181,800, 150,800 and 44,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 44,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 47,700 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

More Stories From Pakistan

