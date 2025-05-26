IRSA Releases 260,726 Cusecs Water
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 260,726 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 297,584 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1473.84 feet which was 71.84 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 168,700 cusecs and 155,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1156.00 feet, which was 106.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 41,158 cusecs and 18,000 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 211,692, 140,453, 105,263 and 32,494 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 41,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 20,579 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
