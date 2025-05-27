Open Menu

IRSA Releases 260,780 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 04:30 PM

IRSA releases 260,780 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 260,780 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 296,539 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1474.42 feet which was 72.42 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 167,600 cusecs and 155,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1157.10 feet, which was 107.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 39,659 cusecs and 16,500 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 210,820, 142,697, 118,207 and 48,800 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 40,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 21,984 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Recent Stories

realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & S ..

Realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & Service Store at Dolmen Mall La ..

4 hours ago
 Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Ga ..

Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Gaming Experience

5 hours ago
 vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect E ..

Vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect Everyday Smartphone

5 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year cont ..

ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs

6 hours ago
 5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

6 hours ago
 UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure ..

UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025

8 hours ago
 3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor

3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor

15 hours ago
 Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 hom ..

Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..

15 hours ago
 Man detained after car crashes into people followi ..

Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade

16 hours ago
 Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot

Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan