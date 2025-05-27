IRSA Releases 260,780 Cusecs Water
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 260,780 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 296,539 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1474.42 feet which was 72.42 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 167,600 cusecs and 155,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1157.10 feet, which was 107.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 39,659 cusecs and 16,500 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 210,820, 142,697, 118,207 and 48,800 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 40,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 21,984 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
