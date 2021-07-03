UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 260,900 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 08:36 PM

IRSA releases 260,900 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 260,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 300,000 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 260,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 300,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1434.06 feet, which was 50.06 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 155,900 and 130,100 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1153.80 feet, which was 115.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 43,800 and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 158,500, 138,300 and 36,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 37,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 28,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

WGES in Dubai supports UAE&#039;s effort to find s ..

8 minutes ago

80pc RLNG flows restore to power sector: Hammad Az ..

2 minutes ago

Food department imposes 8 mln rupees fine on profi ..

2 minutes ago

Four suspects held by Sindh Rangers

2 minutes ago

Met office forecast chances of DRW with rain

2 minutes ago

Excise Police seize 10,000 grams Charas, 600 gram ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.