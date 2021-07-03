IRSA releases 260,900 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 260,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 300,000 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 260,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 300,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1434.06 feet, which was 50.06 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 155,900 and 130,100 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1153.80 feet, which was 115.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 43,800 and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 158,500, 138,300 and 36,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 37,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 28,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.