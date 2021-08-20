Irsa releases 261510 cuseces water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 261510 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 211705 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1541.99 feet, which was 149.99 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 115100 and 155000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1202.60 feet, which was 152.06 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 23810 and 33715 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 177315 , 163202 and 81415 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 44895 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 55483 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.