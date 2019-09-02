UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 261,600 Cusecs Water

Mon 02nd September 2019 | 06:22 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 261,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 274,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam had already attained its maximum conservation level of 1550 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 163,600 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1220.

70 feet, which was 180.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 23,000 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 180,700, 138,500 and 61,300 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 21,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 34,900 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 12.059 million acre feet.

More Stories From Pakistan

