IRSA releases 261,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 261,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 271,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conversation level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 161,500 cusecs and 160,700 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1191.30 feet, which was 141.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 24,100 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 157,600, 185,400 and 205,900 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 43,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 13,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.