IRSA releases 262,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 262,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 272,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1459.58 feet, which was 73.58 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 146,900 cusecs and outflow as 150,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1228.70 feet, which was 188.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 28,000 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 202,600, 183,100 and 81,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 46,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 20,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.