UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 262,700 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 04:30 PM

IRSA releases 262,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 262,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 386,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1526.66 feet, which was 130.66 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 241,900 cusecs and outflow as 130,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1235.60 feet, which was 195.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 21,700 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 188,000, 156,700 and 42,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 43,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 50,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport becomes first carbon neutral airpo ..

1 hour ago

Sri Lankan expats find new job opportunities in UA ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of US Presi ..

2 hours ago

Over 140 international professional participate in ..

3 hours ago

Russia reports nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi’s ‘In the Studio’ to co ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.