IRSA releases 262,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 262,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 386,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1526.66 feet, which was 130.66 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 241,900 cusecs and outflow as 130,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1235.60 feet, which was 195.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 21,700 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 188,000, 156,700 and 42,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 43,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 50,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.