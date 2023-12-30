Open Menu

IRSA Releases 26,300 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2023 | 02:50 PM

IRSA releases 26,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 26,300 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 37,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1476.51 feet and was 76.51 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,300 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1156.30 feet, which was 106.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 6,800 cusecs and 4,600 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 17,400, 17,100, 19,600 and zero cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 6,900 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 6,800 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Art & Culture keeps tourism potential like rest of ..

Art & Culture keeps tourism potential like rest of world: Amir Mir

15 hours ago
 Motorway M14 closed due to dense fog

Motorway M14 closed due to dense fog

15 hours ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs A ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed visits churches, te ..

15 hours ago
 Poliovirus reported in four environmental samples

Poliovirus reported in four environmental samples

15 hours ago
Attique lambastes New Delhi: Condemns Indian Sinis ..

Attique lambastes New Delhi: Condemns Indian Sinister action of imposing ban on ..

15 hours ago
 As states dump Trump from primary ballots -- can h ..

As states dump Trump from primary ballots -- can he run in 2024?

15 hours ago
 Saudi-based Mane heads Senegal defence Africa Cup ..

Saudi-based Mane heads Senegal defence Africa Cup of Nations crown

15 hours ago
 Senate body opposes public executions for capital ..

Senate body opposes public executions for capital offenses

15 hours ago
 Zelensky visited town of Avdiivka under attack by ..

Zelensky visited town of Avdiivka under attack by Russian forces

15 hours ago
 UK minister says sending air-defence missiles to U ..

UK minister says sending air-defence missiles to Ukraine

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan