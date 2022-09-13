UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 263,000 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2022 | 04:50 PM

IRSA releases 263,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 263,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 272,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum capacity level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 156,500 cusecs and 155,800 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1192.60 feet, which was 142.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 24,100 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 165,200, 164,400 and 160,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 40,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 20,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

