IRSA releases 263,900 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 263,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 240,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1431.10 feet, which was 47.10 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 116,000 and 131,300 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1153.30 feet, which was 115.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 41,500 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 161,400, 153,700 and 36,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 41,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 14,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.