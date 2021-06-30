UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 263,900 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 04:40 PM

IRSA releases 263,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 263,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 240,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1431.10 feet, which was 47.10 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 116,000 and 131,300 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1153.30 feet, which was 115.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 41,500 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 161,400, 153,700 and 36,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 41,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 14,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves board and advisory co ..

41 minutes ago

Etihad Airways extends ‘Verified To Fly’ trave ..

1 hour ago

Developing legislative, economic system attracts f ..

1 hour ago

Astronomically, July 20 first day of Eid Al Adha

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,747 new COVID-19 cases, 1,731 reco ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Israel issue joint statement agreeing on many ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.