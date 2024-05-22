IRSA Releases 264,300 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 264,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 284,300 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1467.64 feet and was 69.64 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 100,900 cusecs and 95,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1177.85 feet, which was 127.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 59,100 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 154,500, 115,200, 67,500 and 26,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 83,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 24,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
