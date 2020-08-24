IRSA releases 264,600 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 264,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 332,500 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 264,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 332,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1544.93 feet, which was 148.93 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 195,400 cusecs and outflow as 137,300 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1238.60 feet, which was 198.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 19,800 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 180,600, 218,700 and 61,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 40,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 53,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.