IRSA Releases 264778 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2022 | 12:50 PM

IRSA releases 264778 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 264778 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 282560 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1129.40 feet, which was 79.

04 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 24982 and 15000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 131537, 211211 and 165010 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 50200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 67981 54878 released from the Chenab River at Marala

