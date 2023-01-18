IRSA releases 26,500 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 26,500 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 43,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1498.76 feet and was 100.76 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 16,300 cusecs while the outflow was 8,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1123.95 feet, which was 73.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 8,700 cusecs and 100 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 11,800, 18,200, 4,000 and 4,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,900 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.