UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 265,000 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 11:40 AM

IRSA releases 265,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 265,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 270,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1437.16 feet, which was 53.16 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 140,400 and 134,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1154.15 feet, which was 116.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 38,900 and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 151,400, 140,300 and 30,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 36,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 21,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 9, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Etihad operates first flight to Mykonos in Greece

9 hours ago

Barty set for 'childhood dream' in first Wimbledon ..

11 hours ago

Skill training vital to exploit potential of young ..

11 hours ago

COVID-19 Vaccines Available in All Parts of Moscow ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.