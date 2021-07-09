IRSA releases 265,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 265,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 270,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1437.16 feet, which was 53.16 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 140,400 and 134,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1154.15 feet, which was 116.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 38,900 and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 151,400, 140,300 and 30,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 36,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 21,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.