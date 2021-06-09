IRSA releases 265,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 265,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 360,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1433.28 feet, which was 49.28 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 160,300 and 100,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1122.00 feet, which was 82.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 69,800 and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 136,300, 119,500 and 25,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 77,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 24,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.