IRSA Releases 265,500 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 265,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 217,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1443.46 feet, which was 57.46 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 79,600 cusecs and outflow as 110,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1213.80 feet, which was 173.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 52,400 cusecs and 70,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 148,800, 112,100 and 34,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 53,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 14,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

