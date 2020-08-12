UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 265,500 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 05:41 PM

IRSA releases 265,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 265,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 400,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1510.20 feet, which was 114.20 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 249,200 cusecs and outflow as 130,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1234.25 feet, which was 194.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 25,600 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 195,800, 146,100 and 80,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 49,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 44,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Bayern Munich academy employee investigated over r ..

10 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday

10 minutes ago

PAF to launch national song 'Mera Junoon' on Indep ..

10 minutes ago

Montenegrin Opposition Criticizes Belarus for 'Per ..

10 minutes ago

Moldovan Gov't Seeks Extra Funds to Help Farmers A ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 12 Aug 2 ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.