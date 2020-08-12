IRSA releases 265,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 265,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 400,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1510.20 feet, which was 114.20 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 249,200 cusecs and outflow as 130,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1234.25 feet, which was 194.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 25,600 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 195,800, 146,100 and 80,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 49,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 44,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.