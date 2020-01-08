UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 26,600 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 03:20 PM

IRSA releases 26,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 26,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1479.79 feet, which was 93.79 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 17,100 cusecs and outflow as 8,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1177.

55 feet, which was 137.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 11,700 cusecs and 1,400 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 18,500, 17,400 and zero cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 8,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,100 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 5.545 million acre feet

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From Million

Recent Stories

President appoints new judges to Courts of First I ..

41 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.62 a barrel T ..

1 hour ago

Exhibition on Ugandan culture to open in NYU Abu D ..

1 hour ago

Public Opinion split regarding punishment of lawye ..

2 hours ago

UAE royal family allowed to hunt Houbara Bustard

2 hours ago

Iran’s Foreign Minister says they launched missi ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.