IRSA releases 26,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 26,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1479.79 feet, which was 93.79 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 17,100 cusecs and outflow as 8,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1177.

55 feet, which was 137.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 11,700 cusecs and 1,400 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 18,500, 17,400 and zero cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 8,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,100 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 5.545 million acre feet