IRSA Releases 266322 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2022 | 01:20 PM

IRSA releases 266322 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 266322 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 274196 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1130.30 feet, which was 80.

03 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 28574 and 15000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 164716, 200981 and 165131 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 43100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 53222released from the Chenab River at Marala

