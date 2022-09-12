UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 267,400 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2022 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 267,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 283,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum capacity level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 162,500 cusecs and 161,700 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1192.30 feet, which was 142.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 30,100 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 186,600, 162,100 and 165,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 40,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 20,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

