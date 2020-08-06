UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 267,600 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

IRSA releases 267,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 267,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 332,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1487.67 feet, which was 91.67 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 197,000 cusecs and outflow as 140,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1231.85 feet, which was 191.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 22,800 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 183,000, 166,300 and 46,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 49,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 31,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

