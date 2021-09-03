UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 267754 Cuseces Water

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 11:03 PM

IRSA releases 267754 cuseces water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 267754 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 182167 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 267754 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 182167 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1546.34 feet, which was 154.34 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 107100 and 170000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1196.60 feet, which was 146.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 17313 and 40000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 160532 , 158062 and 90001 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 18500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 39254 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

SMEDA holds 3-day training workshop for SMEs

SMEDA holds 3-day training workshop for SMEs

3 minutes ago
 NHL players returning to Olympics

NHL players returning to Olympics

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid announces five best &amp; five ..

Mohammed bin Rashid announces five best &amp; five underperforming government en ..

2 hours ago
 Libyan army units use artillery in Tripoli clash

Libyan army units use artillery in Tripoli clash

7 minutes ago
 FIFA pledges action after England players suffer r ..

FIFA pledges action after England players suffer racist abuse in Hungary

7 minutes ago
 US fines Kraft Heinz $62 mn on 'bogus' cost saving ..

US fines Kraft Heinz $62 mn on 'bogus' cost savings

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.