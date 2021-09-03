IRSA releases 267754 cuseces water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 267754 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 182167 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 267754 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 182167 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1546.34 feet, which was 154.34 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 107100 and 170000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1196.60 feet, which was 146.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 17313 and 40000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 160532 , 158062 and 90001 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 18500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 39254 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.