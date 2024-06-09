IRSA Releases 268,000 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 268,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 224,600 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1459.93 feet and was 61.93 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 82,800 cusecs and 115,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1187.60 feet, which was 137.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 43,800 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 179,600, 152,400, 134,700 and 71,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 60,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 7,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
