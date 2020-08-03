UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 268,000 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 32 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 268,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 351,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1479.55 feet, which was 93.55 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 209,900 cusecs and outflow as 140,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1231.05 feet, which was 191.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 28,700 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 182,000, 164,800 and 30,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 51,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 30,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

